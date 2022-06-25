CUET 2022: NTA extends last date for registration, correction

CHENNAI: As a relief to candidates from reserved categories who were not able get their caste certificates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of registration and correction of online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) to June 26.

In a public notice issued on June 24, the NTA made the announcement.

"It has been brought to our notice that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET (UG) -2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same.

"In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the dates for correction and registration of Application Form upto 26th June 2022 (11:50 pm). This will enable applicants who are not in possession of their actual Category Certificate to change their category in the Application form and also upload an Undertaking as per format enclosed (Annexure-1), through the Correction Window upto 26th June 2022 (11:50 pm)," the notice read.

Such candidates are exempt from uploading their actual category certificate while applying. Making use of the correction window they would be able to submit their application with their correct

category while uploading the undertaking up to June 26.

Candidates may take note of the above and act accordingly.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) https://cuet.samarth.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in for further updates with regards to the examination.

The notice instructed candidates to write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call at 011-40759000 / 011-6922 7700 for further clarifications.

The CUET exam 2022 for undergraduate admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities will be held on July 15.