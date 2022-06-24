Kerala CM condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi's office, assures stern action

''Strongly condemn the attack against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office at Wayanad. Everyone has the freedom of speech and right to protest democratically. But it's a wrong tendency that such protests to turn violent. The government will take stern action against the culprits,'' Vijayan said.

The protest march of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), against Gandhi's office in Wayanad on Friday turned violent with a group of protestors entering the MP's office and allegedly vandalizing it.

Police have taken into custody eight activists and a police officer was reportedly injured in the stone-pelting and lathi charge following the incident.