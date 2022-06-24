Kangana’s video goes viral after Maha CM vacated Varsha

CHENNAI: An old video of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has gone viral on Twitter and other social media, amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra soon after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday left his official residence in Varsha and moved back to his family residence in Malabar hills. In the video, Kangana was seen saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you have taken revenge against me by demolishing my house in cahoots with film mafias? Today my house has been demolished, tomorrow your pride will be decimated. This is all about time. Remember."

Twitter users shared this old video of Kangana Ranaut and revelled that the Bollywood actor had predicted the future of Uddhav Thackeray in 2020 when Kangana's office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Another old video of Kangana Ranaut is also going rounds in which the actress known for her controversial statements said: "History stands witness to the fact that whoever humiliates a woman meets his or her downfall soon. Ravana insulted Sita, the Kauravas insulted Draupadi. I am nowhere close to those women but I am also a woman and I protected my integrity. I did not hurt anyone... I truly believe that whenever you disrespect a woman, your destruction is guaranteed."

As these old videos of Kangana Ranaut went viral at a time when the Maharashtra government is threatened by an internal rift, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi chimed in and said Kangana too might have insulted many women as she also faced 'Karma' in her latest movie Dhaakad, which flopped in the box office.

Irked, the Congress leader tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut calls this Karma for insulting a woman. I believe she was on the receiving end of it too because of the number of women she has insulted. Just look at Dhaakad."