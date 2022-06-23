Will sit in Opposition if Shiv Sena-led MVA govt falls: NCP's Patil

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Thursday made it categorically clear that if the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra falls the NCP will prefer to sit in Opposition. His statement comes after the NCP meeting was held at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence today.

Amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, the NCP leader said Sharad Pawar has asked party leaders to do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the government remains. "We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar. An assessment of incidents in the last three-four days was done. Pawar sahib told us that we should do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the government remains. We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray, with this Govt," said Patil.

He further said that the Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena and it is their internal decision whom they want to give it to. "Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena, it's their internal decision whom they want to give it to. If the government stays we will be in power, if the government goes we will sit in Opposition," he added as he asserted that NCP won't join hands with any other party.

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, who is currently campaigning in Assam's Guwahati along with 40 MLAs, Patil said, "I don't think that to form government in one state, you can show your strength in another state. He (rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde) has to come here to show his MLAs to Governor...thereafter Governor will take the necessary decision." On being asked about the floor test, he said that the situation has not reached there.

"I don't think the Floor Test stage has been reached. Whatever stage we reach, we will speak about it then," said Patil. He further informed that he has invited all the NCP MLAs for a meeting to brief them on the ongoing developments.

"At 5 pm today, I have invited all our MLAs for a meeting to brief them on the ongoing developments. Our MPs and organisation chief (Sharad Pawar) will be there too. Meeting of NCP MLAs will be held at YB Chavan Centre, Mumbai today," he added. Meanwhile, the poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, is smeared with ink, word 'traitor' is written on the poster in his constituency in the city.

On the other hand, BJP had put up a poster, which reads "Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue to be upon us and Devendra ji come to offer prayers to you in Pandharpur, after becoming the CM." However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had claimed he is in touch with 20 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati.

Amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Raut further claimed that the party is still strong and that the rebels are not true "bhakts" (devotees) of Bal Thackeray adding that everyone will see when the floor test happens. Notably, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. This includes 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and eight Independent MLAs, informed sources.

Moreover, a resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' along with his family members on Wednesday hours after he expressed his readiness to step down if rebel MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand.

Shiv Sena workers and supporters showered petals and raised slogans in support of Thackeray when he left with his family from his official residence 'Versha Bungalow', last night amid political instability in the state. Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party's legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution.

The resolution said that Shiv Sena's ideology has been compromised in the past two years. They also expressed their dissatisfaction with "corruption in government," referring to Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, who are currently in jail. "Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as the Chief Whip of Shiv Sena Legislative Party. So, the order issued by Sunil Prabhu, regarding the Legislative Party meeting this evening is illegal," Eknath Shinde had said.

Earlier, Thackeray addressed the people of the state via Facebook and said he was willing to give his resignation to party MLAs who can take it to Raj Bhavan. Noting that a section of party MLAs was gunning for his ouster, he said instead of going to Surat, they could have conveyed their feelings to him. Thackeray said it is a matter of shame for him if "even a single MLA" was against him.

"If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri," Thackeray said. "I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers," he added.

Raut also expressed confidence of Shiv Sena sailing through the crisis. However, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have said that there is enormous discontent amongst the party workers for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress on account of different ideologies.