NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu meets Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after she arrived in the national capital from Odisha.

Murmu's name was announced by BJP President J P Nadda on June 21.

''Met NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and conveyed best wishes to her. The tribal society is feeling very proud by the announcement of her name. I am sure her administrative and public experience will benefit the whole country,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.