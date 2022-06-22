Presidential poll: Murmu likely to file nomination on June 24

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is likely to file her nomination on June 24, and is expected to be accompanied by its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers, and key leaders of some other supporting parties like the Biju Janata Dal will join her during the nomination filing as a show of support, sources said, adding that the prime minister is expected to be the first proposer.

A presidential candidate requires a set of 50 proposers and 50 seconders for his or her nomination. At least four sets of nominations may be filed in Murmu's support, BJP sources said.

BJP president J P Nadda also held a meeting with party leaders involved in the polling process.

They will be traveling across the country to spearhead Murmu's campaign as she will be reaching out to the members of the presidential electoral college, which is made up of MPs and MLAs, for their support.

With the Opposition fielding former Union minister Yashwant Singh as its candidate, the election will be held on July 18.

Numbers heavily favor Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, more so after the BJD's support to her, ensuring that she already has the majority support with the BJP expecting some other regional parties like the YSR Congress and the AIADMK to back her as well.

Nadda on Tuesday announced her name as the NDA's presidential candidate following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included the prime minister and other senior leaders.

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility.