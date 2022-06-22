PM Modi to visit Germany for G7 summit; will also travel UAE: MEA

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany for the G7 Summit on June 26-27 and will also travel to UAE while coming back to India. PM Modi is travelling to the country at the invitation of the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

"During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited," MEA said in a statement. After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

The Ministry statement added, "PM Modi will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi." Prime Minister Modi will depart from UAE the same night on June 28.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries. The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

PM Modi's last visit to Germany was on May 2, 2022, for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). During the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultation, India and Germany agreed to develop the hydrogen roadmap in their agreement for green and sustainable development, according to the joint statement.

In the statement both the countries agreed to establish an Indo-German renewable energy partnership, focusing on innovative solar energy and other renewables, including the associated challenges for electricity grids, storage and market design to facilitate a just energy transition. Prime Minister Modi was in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. He received a ceremonial guard of honour followed by a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.