India reports 12,249 new Covid cases

NEW DELHI: India reported 12,249 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a rise from the previous day's count of 9,923, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country reported 13 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,903.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country rose to 81,687 cases, accounting for 0.19 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 9,862 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,25,055. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also risen to 3.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.90 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,10,623 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.88 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.45 crore, achieved via 2,54,02,207 sessions.

Over 3.58 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.