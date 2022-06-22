Covid protocol announced in Sanskrit at Varanasi airport

CHENNAI: The announcement of Covid guidelines in Sanskrit has drawn mixed reactions from the people, on social media. While a few had taken this as a step to preserve the place’s heritage, a few others find it cryptic to make announcements in a dead language.

The official Twitter account of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi, tweeted, which translates: “From today onwards announcement of Covid safety protocol is also being done in Sanskrit language, then Hindi, then English. Due to Kashi being the back place of Sanskrit language, this effort is being made so that the traveller knows that they have reached the land of culture and Sanskrit language.”