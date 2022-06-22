2 held for assaulting delivery boy in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Three days after a 25-year-old Dalit food delivery executive was allegedly thrashed and abused by a group of customers while delivering an order, Lucknow police have arrested two of them late Tuesday evening.

The delivery executive, Vineet Kumar Rawat, had alleged that the customer Ajay Singh, 40, had refused to take the food from his hands after he came to know that the former belonged to the Dalit community and also made casteist remarks against him.

Ajay along with others present in his house at that time, had reportedly thrashed Rawat.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Rawat had gone to deliver the order in Aashiana area. Rawat is employed in food aggregator Zomato.

ACP (Cantonment), Archana Singh said on Wednesday, "Police have invoked section 151 of CrPC against Ajay and his servant Vivek Shukla (25)."

Ajay was named along with 13 others in the FIR filed by Rawat.

Apart from Ajay, the FIR was lodged against one Abhay Singh and 12 other unidentified persons.

The accused were booked under IPC section 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and the SC/ST Act.