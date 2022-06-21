National

Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: Kovind

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.
Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: Kovind
President Ram Nath KovindTwitter
PTI

NEW DELHI: Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.

He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

President Ram Nath Kovind
PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru

"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Kovind tweeted.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind
Int’l Yoga Day 2022: Theme, facts & significance

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

President
Yoga
Health
Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Ram Nath Kovind
International Yoga Day
International Yoga Day 2022
8th International Yoga Day

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in