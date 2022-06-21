National

SSC to fill about 70,000 vacancies in union depts

"The Commission would be taking up the process of filling of about 70,000 additional vacancies. Notices will be uploaded on website," it said.
NEW DELHI: The Staff Selection Commission has said that it would start the process to fill about 70,000 vacancies in central government departments.

The announcement by the Commission assumes significance as PM Modi had last week asked various central government departments to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next year-and-a-half.

“The Commission would be taking up the process of filling of about 70,000 additional vacancies. Notices will be uploaded on website,” it said.

