HP: Cable car with 11 onboard stuck mid-air in Parwanoo, 7 rescued

SHIMLA: Eleven people were stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district as rescuers began bringing them to safety one by one, a state disaster management official said on Monday.

Seven of them were rescued within a couple of hours, Parwanoo Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan said. Four of them were still in the cable car.

Earlier, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said eight people were stuck in the timber trail due to some technical snag in the cable car.

According to the Solan Superintendent of Police Virendra Sharma, another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue the people.

A National Disaster Response Force team also reached the spot. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and a police team is monitoring the situation, the SP added.