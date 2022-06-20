Anand Mahindra's tweet to recruit Agniveers amid violent protests

CHENNAI: Amid violent protests against the Agnipath scheme since its launch on June 14, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Mr. Anand Mahindra shared his thoughts on Twitter today. In his tweet, he stated that he is saddened by the violence encompassing the scheme.
He also said that Mahindra group will welcome youth who have been trained under the Agnipath program and consider them for recruitment.
As a reply to a question posed by a Twitter user which raised the question of the kind of posts the company will give to Agniveers, Mr. Mahindra answered that Agniveers are full of potential for employment in the corporate sector. He further added that the intense physical training, leadership and teamwork that they have developed make them eligible for roles in operations, administration and supply chain management.
The Agnipath scheme was announced on June 14th as a new Indian military plan to recruit individuals aged between 17 and 23 years of age in non-officer roles on four-year contracts.
The country has been witnessing violent protests erupting in various states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana. These protests address the future concerns of the Agniveers after finishing the completion of their contract. The distress of these protests escalated to the protestors setting trains on fire, damaging public and private properties.