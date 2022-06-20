Agnipath recruitment: Army issues notification, registration from July

CHENNAI: The Indian Army on Monday issued notification on the recruitment timelines not deferring the recruitment plan amid violent protests. The registration process for the scheme is scheduled to begin from July 22.
On Thursday, the upper age limit was raised to 23 years for 2022 as protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services spread.
The announcement of the scheme on Tuesday triggered violent protests in several parts of the country, with agitating defence job aspirants demanding its rollback citing only four-year tenure for 75 per cent of the recruits under it. The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitments into the military remaining stalled over the coronavirus pandemic for over two years.
The Army annually recruit 50,000 to 60,000 soldiers annually. However, the recruitment could not take place for the last two years due to the pandemic.