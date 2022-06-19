Agnipath: Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Sunday banned 35 WhatsApp groups for allegedly spreading fake news on the Agnipath Scheme and the Agniveers, government sources said.

The action was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amid reports that social media platforms such as WhatsApp were being used for mobilising

protests in states like Bihar which grew more virulent on Friday (June 17), when a mob attacked Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's house, besides causing damage to the railway property and disrupting the normal life in a number of districts in Bihar.

As per sources, the Centre has also issued a number 8799711259 for WhatsApp fact-checking.