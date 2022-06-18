Farooq not to contest as Oppn’s Prez candidate

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah Saturday withdrew his name as the potential joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, saying he has a “lot more active politics” ahead of him, and that he wanted to contribute to navigating the Union Territory through the current “critical juncture”.

The 84-year-old Abdullah is the second political person after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to have withdrawn their name as a probable opposition nominee for the July elections.

Abdullah’s statement comes ahead of a scheduled meeting of opposition parties in Mumbai to discuss their joint candidate for the presidential elections.

In a statement, Abdullah, who heads the National Conference and is at present a Lok Sabha member, however, thanked the opposition leaders for proposing his name. He said he was honoured that his name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to run for the office of the President of India.

“After Mamata didi proposed my name, I have received several calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature,” Abdullah said in the statement, adding he had discussions with senior colleagues of his party and family about this “unexpected” development.

“I am deeply touched by the support that I’ve received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country. I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times,” he said.

The former Union minister said he believed he has a “lot more active politics ahead of me and looks forward to making a positive contribution in the service of JK and the country”.