Kochi Metro Mega Fest: KMRL offers ride at Rs 5 today

Passengers can travel in Kochi Metro to any station at Rs 5 per ticket celebrating “Metro Day” on Friday (June 17). Kochi Metro had begun operation on June 17, 2017 and observing its fifth-year anniversary on Friday as Kochi Metro Mega Fest with an alluring offer on fare – 5@5.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in a statement said that even if passengers are travelling from the Aluva end terminus to the other part of Petta, the charge will be just Rs 5 today.

The facility is also available for passengers using online tickets using mobile phone applications, QR ticket and Kochi metro card.

“The normal rate will be applicable for trip pass holders. But the balance amount will be credited to their accounts as cashback. The Kochi Metro will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Friday,” the statement reads.

In addition, to experience the Metro Rail Journey, a team of 45 members, including students, their parents and teachers of the Vocational Rehabilitation Centre of School of Behavioural Science, travelled from Kadavanthara Metro Station to Edapally Metro Station.