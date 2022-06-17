National

‘Agnipath’ protests at 17 places in UP

According to the police, protests have been reported from 17 locations across the state, including Varanasi, Firozabad Amethi, Ballia, Mathura, Agra and several other regions.
With reports of youngsters coming out on the roads and blocking traffic at Mahavir Chowk in Narnaund, Hisar and at various places in Rohtak, police across the state are on high alert on Friday. ANI
IANS

LUCKNOW: Protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme of recruitment in armed forces grew more virulent across Uttar Pradesh on Friday as the protestors set ablaze the Jattari police station building and a police vehicle in Aligarh.

The protesting youths set a bogey of an empty train on fire and vandalised some other trains in Ballia, Firozabad, and Varanasi.

Protests were also reported on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway near Noida.

Four buses were damaged due to stone pelting on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The vandalising of Ballia-Varanasi Memu and Ballia-Shahganj trains has gone viral on social media.

Uttar Pradesh Police's ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that protests against the scheme are still going on at some places in Mathura.

Senior officials are present at the spot and are trying to pacify all students and aspirants. "We have also received some intelligence inputs that some organisations are further inciting it," he said.

In Aligarh, hooligans set ablaze the tyres of a roadways bus near Tappal. Besides this, some incidents took place at other locations where police pacified the people on spot.

The ADG said that strict monitoring is being done across the state.

