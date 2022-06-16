SpiceJet calls for 10-15% hike in fares amid rise in jet fuel prices

The SpiceJet chairman further stressed on the multiple ATF price hikes within a year and said, "Aviation turbine fuel prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021."

Singh urged the government to reduce taxes on jet fuel (ATF) saying that the aviation fuel price hikes are a burden on the airline companies.

"The massive increase in ATF is not sustainable and governments both centre and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF. We, in the last few months, have tried to absorb as much burden of this fuel price rise, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of our operational cost," he said.

Singh further highlighted the issue of the weakening of Rupees against dollar.

"The weakening of the Indian Rupee against the USD significantly impacts airlines as our substantial cost is either dollar-denominated or pegged to the dollar," he said.