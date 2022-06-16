Separate panel to investigate sexual complaints: UGC order to univs

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday urged universities and colleges across the country to set up separate committees to investigate sexual harassment complaints.

In a report, it mentioned that sexual offenses against professors and students on university and college campuses should be prevented. Similarly, action should be taken to prevent any incidents of violence.

In addition to that, UGC has also directed universities and colleges across the country to set up a separate committee to investigate such incidents and sexual harassment.