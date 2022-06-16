National

Separate panel to investigate sexual complaints: UGC order to univs

In addition to that, UGC has also directed universities and colleges across the country to set up a separate committee to investigate such incidents and sexual harassment.
Separate panel to investigate sexual complaints: UGC order to univs
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday urged universities and colleges across the country to set up separate committees to investigate sexual harassment complaints.

In a report, it mentioned that sexual offenses against professors and students on university and college campuses should be prevented. Similarly, action should be taken to prevent any incidents of violence.

In addition to that, UGC has also directed universities and colleges across the country to set up a separate committee to investigate such incidents and sexual harassment.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!!

Sexual harassment
University Grants Commission
UGC
Universities
Separate panel to investigate sexual complaints
sexual complaints
ucg on sexual harassment complaints

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in