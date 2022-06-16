Murasoli ‘celebrates’ Cong ‘uprising’ against ED crackdown

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has celebrated the offensive of its ally Congress against the BJP-led Centre for unleashing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and using the brute police force against its senior leaders.

As Congressmen took to the streets across the country since this morning in condemnation of the police excess at its national headquarters in New Delhi and ED grilling of its leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK party organ “Murasoli’ on Thursday glorified the Congress offensive as an ‘uprising’ that should continue. Dedicating an entire page to documenting the Congress’ retaliation against the Modi regime, Murasoli said, “The BJP regime’s action has made the Congress, which was lethargic for a while, tremble with indignation.” The full-page article penned by Silandhi (Spider), considered the pen name of Murasoli Selvam who has the full sanction of chief minister cum party president M K Stalin, the article referred to the Congress protest in front of central government offices across the country and said, “The Congress uprising across the country was such that a rattled BJP hastily made its minister Smriti Irani to urgently convene a presser and issue a clarification.” “Some might consider it as a minor uprising in the Congress party. Such small uprisings have only sparked a big revolution and destroyed some empires, which considered themselves as unshakable, ” the DMK party organ said. “The BJP should realize that parties which thought that they could destroy the opposition with their brute majority have suffered a deadly blow, ” the DMK added, appealing for unity in the opposition in the fight against the destructive forces. The article concludes with the message to Congress that its uprising should continue.