India reports 12,213 new Covid cases, 11 deaths

NEW DELHI: The single day rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded over 12,000 after 111 days, registering 38.4 per cent jump in daily cases while the active cases have increased to 58,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

A total 12,213 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total tally of Covid cases to 4,32,57,730 while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,803 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.65 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,578 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.38 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,74,712 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The 11 new fatalities include 3 from Kerala, 2 from Maharashtra, 1 each from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

A total of 5,24,803 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,877 from Maharashtra, 69,845 from Kerala, 40,109 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,223 from Delhi, 23,525 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,207 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

According to the ministry, cumulatively 195.67 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

India's Covid tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.