2 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in the Kanjiular area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained," police said.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Two LeT terrorists were killed and five policemen were injured after a late night encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces at Bemina in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday night.