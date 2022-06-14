Parliament's Monsoon Session likely to commence from July 18: Sources

NEW DELHI: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be held from July 18 to August 12, sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has recommended that the Monsoon Session can be held between July 18 and August 12, 2022, as per top sources.

The upcoming session is likely to have 17 working days.

During the session, elections for the President and the Vice President are likely to be held.

While the Election Commission of India has announced the Presidential elections, no official schedule for the election of the Vice President has been announced yet. The President elections will take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21.

The term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10. Several bills including at least 4 bills which had been referred for parliamentary scrutiny in the last budget session will be brought up for passage in the Monsoon Session.