DU extends date for registration for Centenary chance exam to June 24

Earlier, the last date of the registration was June 15. In May, Delhi University announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree.
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has extended the last date for registration for the 'centenary' chance examination, which will allow final year drop-outs to complete their degrees, to June 24.

Earlier, the last date of the registration was June 15. In May, Delhi University announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree.

The students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1. ''The last date for registration for Centenary Chance Examination is extended up to 24.06.2022 (Friday) by 5:30 pm,'' Dean of Examination DS Rawat said in a statement. Faculties, departments, colleges and centres under the university have been notified to complete the confirmation and verification of registration forms filled by such students by June 27, 2022.

