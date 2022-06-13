Rahul Gandhi back at ED office for 2nd round of questioning

NEW DELHI: The questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate has once again started after a break of a couple of hours in connection with the National Herald case.

During the lunch break, the Congress leader met his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

According to the sources, during the first round of questioning, Gandhi was asked about his assets and bank accounts in and outside the country. “He was asked about his assets abroad,” sources said.

According to an official, three senior officials of the financial probe agency questioned the former Congress president.

“The team consisted of two Assistant Directors and one Deputy Director,” said the official.