Modi urges everyone to make 'Yoga' part of daily lives

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged everyone to observe Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of daily lives. Prime Minister Modi also shared a film on 'Yoga in our daily lives'.

In a series of tweets in different languages, the Prime Minister said, "In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many."

On the 'International Yoga Day' on June 21, Prime Minister Modi is set to lead celebrations from Mysuru. He would perform Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', where as many as 15,000 Yoga enthusiasts are scheduled to join the Prime Minister.

This year, the International Yoga Day celebrations are being held in a big way at 75 prominent Heritage spots of the country.