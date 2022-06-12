India’s first free-of-cost Online Education Platform on AMR for nurses

CHENNAI: Multinational pharmaceutical companies operating from India - Pfizer India and Americares India Foundation recently launched Online Platform for Education among Nurses on Antimicrobial Resistance (OPEN-AMR).

It is a web-based platform that can be accessed by nurses across the country in seven different languages including Tamil, English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu. And the course is available free of cost to the nurses and hospitals.

“Nurses are pillars of the hospital ecosystem in India and help in the efficient delivery of healthcare and in infection control. We believe that nurses can play a critical role in ensuring that good antimicrobial stewardship and infection control measures are practiced in hospitals, ” said Sharad Goswami, Senior Director-Corporate Affairs, Pfizer Limited.

He added that for many years now, tackling antimicrobial resistance has been a global and local priority for us at Pfizer. We are pleased to partner with Americares India Foundation and Medivarsity to make OPEN and the courses on AMR available to every single nurse in India.

The courses will focus on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practices and Antimicrobial Stewardship Practices (AMSP) under antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is one of the world’s top 10 global public health threats, according to the World Health Organization. Additional courses will be included in subsequent years.

“Antimicrobial resistance is a growing public health concern, and the Government of India has taken cognizance through the implementation of the National Action Plans against AMR. The companies are making efforts to address the high burden of AMR in the country. I would be glad to be part of the movement to control the menace and play an important role as DGHS, if pharmaceutical industry can play a responsible role in overcoming it, ” said Dr Atul Goel, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India.