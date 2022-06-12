Chairman's picture erroneously used in media reports: Jindal Group

"We wish to inform that certain recent developments in the public domain have involved the name of one Mr. Naveen Kumar Jindal. We hereby clarify that the developments are in no way related to our Group Chairman Mr. Naveen Jindal. Certain sections of the media have also erroneously used the photographs of our Chairman while reporting the matter," said an official statement.

The statement further read, "This clearly is a case of mistaken identity. We urge all to avoid this mistake and refrain from using photograph or social media handles of our Chairman Naveen Jindal with regards to the concerned matter. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation."