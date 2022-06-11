Rajya Sabha polls: Counting of votes begin in Haryana, Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha Polls in Maharashtra and Haryana began after it was put on hold on Friday.

The Election Commission permitted the counting of Rajya Sabha votes in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana.

The Election Commission passed detailed order after analyzing the report of Observer/Special Observer, viewing the video footage, and directed to reject the vote cast by MLA Suhas Kande.

The counting came to a small halt after the election authorities recieved complaints and counter complaints in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged a violation of the poll code by three MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra and urged the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid.

The BJP demanded that the votes of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena’s Suhas Kande be declared invalid Whereas in case of Haryana BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma wrote to the Election Commission of India, demanding the cancellation of votes of Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhry and BB Batra, due to “violation of the secrecy of votes in the Conduct of Election Rules 1961”.