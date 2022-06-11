45-yr-old clears Class 10 exams, says age not a barrier

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman in Assam’s Biswanath district, who left education 22 years ago owing to family reasons, proved that age is no barrier to learning, by clearing the Class 10 Assam Board exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Bulbuli Khatun, a mother of three, appeared for the Class 10 board exam from Biswanath Ghat’s Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed High School. Khatun, who has been working as an Anganwadi worker for the last 12 years, now aims to continue her higher studies.

“I am feeling very happy today that my dreams have come true. I always wanted to clear the matric examinations but was unable to do it due to family reasons. I got too occupied with looking after the family after getting married and bringing up my children. However, I had a dream of clearing the matric exams someday, so I used to study whenever I got time." said Bulbuli Khatun.

She also added that she will continue her studies and has plans to study art at a Manila school.

The 45-year-old woman is now an true inspiration to others who find themselves in a similar place.

"I would like to tell others too to take out time from their schedule and study and never let their age be a barrier. Everything is possible if somebody wants to do it from their heart," Khatun said in this regard.