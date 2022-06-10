Protests in Srinagar over remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet

Holding placards, men, as well as women, staged protests after the Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

They said the protests were peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.

Authorities have snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumor-mongering.

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while condemning the repeated closure of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for Friday prayers by the authorities, alleged that anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of the central rule.

Deliberately hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world including in J-K to appease their constituency across India, these people by using derogatory language against Islam and the holy Prophet (PBUH) pronounce their hatred for both and wear it like a badge on their sleeve," the Hurriyat said in a statement.