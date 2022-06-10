Protests erupt in several parts over controversial remarks on Prophet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict action against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Sharma turned violent.

Vehicles were torched and vandalised and incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from several places. Injuries were reported in the capital city. Speaking to ANI, Anish Gupta, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ranchi said, "The situation is a little tense but under control.

We are making all efforts from our end. Heavy security deployment is done. Senior officials are also present at the spot. We are making all efforts to see that the crowd is dispersed from here."

Ranchi District Administration has imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of the city.

"District Administration has imposed a curfew across Ranchi. We appeal to the people to stay home," announcements are being made in Ranchi, Jharkhand following a protest against the controversial remark by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.