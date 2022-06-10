Protests erupt in Hyderabad on Nupur's controversial religious remarks

HYDERABAD: On Friday, protests erupted outside the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad over the controversial statements by the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Later, the protesters were dispersed from the spot after the intervention of the police. The Police force and CRPF have been deployed in the area now.

Protests were also held outside Aziziya Masjid at Mehdipatnam junction, Hyderabad today. Around 200 people staged a protest raising slogans against Nupur Sharma.

Protesters were seen protesting with placards at Mehdipatnam. Security has been beefed up with the deployment of police and CRPF to prevent any untoward incidents. Speaking to reporters, D.S Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police said, "The protests were held peacefully.

Police have handled it well. No untoward incident took place.

People have protested and left the place no case has been registered." Meanwhile, other parts of the country also witnessed several incidents of violence over the inflammatory remarks of the suspended BJP leader.

A massive protest took place at Delhi's Jama Masjid.

Delhi Police said they removed the protestors and the situation is under control now.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid told media persons.

On Thursday, locals in West Bengal's Howrah also protested against the controversial statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The protests took place near Ankurhati on NH 116, disrupting traffic for quite some time. A few protesters who were present on the site shouted slogans that Nupur should be given the harshest punishment. The controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said, "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government.

This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets." Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.