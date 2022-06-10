Massive protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid over remarks against Prophet

NEW DELHI: A massive protest took place at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Friday.

Delhi Police said they have removed the protestors and the situation is under control now.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid told media persons.

The controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have lodged their protest.