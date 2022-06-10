Govt issues new guidelines to prevent misleading advertisements

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established under section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for regulating matters relating to violation of the rights of the consumers, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interests of public and consumers and to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers as a class.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to CCPA, the Guidelines were notified," the ministry said.

Misleading advertisement has already been defined under section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The present guidelines define "bait advertisement", "surrogate advertisement" and clearly provide what constitutes "free claim advertisements", it said.

Keeping in view the sensitiveness and vulnerability of children and the severe impact advertisements make on the younger minds, several preemptive provisions have been laid down on advertisements targeting children.