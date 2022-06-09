NDA govt is “no dissonance allowed” govt: Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime for the country’s sharp decline in the global environmental performance index. Chidambaram also criticized the union government for being in denial mode whenever such global rankings put the country in bad light.

Taking to Twitter to hit out at the Modi regime, Chidambaram said, “The NDA government is well known as the ‘No Data Available’ government. No it is the ‘No dissonance allowed’ government. That is why it rejected the Environmental Performance Index that placed India at the last place among 180 countries.”

“Earlier, the government rejected the WHO report on excess Covid deaths and the Global Hunger Index. The Modi government should realise that the world will not dance to the tunes of the BJP/RSS,” Chidambaram tweeted. A few weeks ago, the world health organisation had put the Covid death estimates at 47 lakhs, ten times more than the official figures released by the union government. The BJP led union government had refuted the numbers and described the who numbers as inaccurate. The Centre did the same when the global hunger index put India well behind neighbouring Bangladesh and Pakistan.