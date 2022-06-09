IndiGo staffer’s ‘arrogant, threatening’ behaviour irks Pooja Hedge

CHENNAI: Actress Pooja Hegde went through an unpleasant journey due to the behaviour of a staffer on an Indigo flight. The actress took to Twitter to complain about the arrogant and threatening behaviour of him.

Hegde tweeted, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling." (sic)