IndiGo staffer’s ‘arrogant, threatening’ behaviour irks Pooja Hedge

CHENNAI: Actress Pooja Hegde went through an unpleasant journey due to the behaviour of a staffer on an Indigo flight. The actress took to Twitter to complain about the arrogant and threatening behaviour of him.
Hegde tweeted, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling." (sic)
Later, the airlines said that they were sorry for her experience made by their staffer and asked Pooja to connect with them.
Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation imposed a ₹ 5 lakh fine on IndiGo airlines for not allowing a boy with special needs to board the flight.
On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, the film also star Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. As per the official synopsis, the spotlight is on a circus operator and his gymnast friends belonging to a big circus company “juggle”.