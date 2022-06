CHENNAI: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Presidential poll on Thursday. The total number of electors MPs (776), MLAs - (4,033), totally the electors consist of 4,809. The total value of votes for MP (5,43,200), states (5,43,231), totally the value votes are 10,86,431.

The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on 24th July, said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India.

The new president has to be sworn in by July 25.