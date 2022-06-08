Infant drinks kerosene instead of water, dies in Kerala

According to police, Krishnapillai and his wife, Reshma, hailing from Kollam, had a 1½-year-old child named Arush. When Krishnapillai went with family to his brother's house in Chenchery area, Aarush crawled down and drank kerosene that was kept there thinking it was water.

The boy immediately fainted for a while and fell down. The shocked parents rescued him and took him to a nearby private doctor, where only the parents came to know that the child drank kerosene. Aarush died without responding to treatment.

The baby was later sent to Kollam Government Hospital for autopsy. Savara police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.