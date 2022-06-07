Mundka fire: Forensic team gives over DNA reports of victims to police

NEW DELHI: The Forensic Science and Laboratory team handed over the DNA sample reports of victims of the Mundka fire incident to the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The Forensic team matched several samples with the missing persons' family's DNA.

According to Delhi Police, DNA samples of 26 persons were collected from blood relatives.

On May 13, as many as 27 people died after a massive fire broke out at an office building in Mundka in Delhi.

The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place.

Out of the 27 dead bodies, 8 were identified. The DNA profiling was conducted for the remaining bodies, said Delhi police.

Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer.