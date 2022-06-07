Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan

NEW DELHI: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was questioned by the Delhi Police over a threat letter that was recently received by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Bishnoi has denied any involvement in the said death threat and maintained that he has no hand in it.

Bishnoi was questioned by the Special Cell as he had previously, a few years back, vowed to kill Salman Khan for the latter's alleged involvement in the infamous black buck poaching case.