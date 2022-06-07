National

Kanpur violence: Jt Commissioner dismisses reports of attack on police

The police official said that the team was, however, opposed by the accused’s family members.
KANPUR: Kanpur police on Monday refuted the reports of an attack on the police team that went to arrest an accused in the violence that occurred in the city on June 3, and termed the information “untrue and misleading”.

“Reports related to an attack on police team that went to arrest an accused under Bajaria PS limits are untrue and misleading. The team went for arrest which was opposed by the accused’s family, but our force acted with restraint and arrested the accused,” said AP Tiwari, Joint Commissioner on Monday.

