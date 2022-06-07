Govt issues fresh guidelines to appoint India's next CDS

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Defence has issued a gazette notifications to amend regulations of 3 defence forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) for the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). As per the new guidelines issued by the government on Tuesday, it may consider an officer who is serving as Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal or an officer who has retired in the similar ranks but has not attained the age of 62 years on the date of his appoinment.
The notification says that, "The Central government may, if considered necessary, in the public interest, so to do, appoint as Chief of Defence Staff, an officer who is serving as Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal or an officer who has retired in the rank of Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal but has not attained the age of 62 years on the date of his appointment."
It notified further said that the government may extend the service of the Chief of Defence Staff for such a period as it may deem necessary subject to a maximum age of 65 years.
The Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces is the military head and permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Indian Armed Forces. It is the highest-ranking uniformed officer on active duty in the Indian military and chief military adviser to the Minister of Defence.
The appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff is pending as post has been lying vacant since December 8 last year after the death of the country's first CDS late General Bipin Rawat in an air crash.