Govt issues fresh guidelines to appoint India's next CDS

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Defence has issued a gazette notifications to amend regulations of 3 defence forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) for the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). As per the new guidelines issued by the government on Tuesday, it may consider an officer who is serving as Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal or an officer who has retired in the similar ranks but has not attained the age of 62 years on the date of his appoinment.

The notification says that, "The Central government may, if considered necessary, in the public interest, so to do, appoint as Chief of Defence Staff, an officer who is serving as Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal or an officer who has retired in the rank of Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal but has not attained the age of 62 years on the date of his appointment."