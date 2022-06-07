56.49 pc pass Assam HSLC examination

GUWAHATI: The results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2022, also known as the Class 10 exam, and Assam High Madrasa Examination were declared on Tuesday by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

The overall pass percentage of the HSLC examination this year is 56.49 per cent. In this year's High Madrasa Examination, the pass percentage was recorded at 54.73 per cent.

The HSLC result has revealed that boys have performed better than girls by 4.31 per cent. A total of 4,05,582 students appeared in this year's examination, of which 2,29,131 students passed.

As many as 65,176 students have successfully secured the first division, above 60 per cent marks, while 99,854 students secured the second division. 64,101 students secured third division.

8,373 students have secured Distinction Marks (510 and above) while 14,047 students secured star marks (450 and above).

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary's High School, North Lakhimpur in the Lakhimpur district has topped the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2022 by scoring 597 out of 600 marks.

Scoring a total of 596 marks, Bhuyashi Medhi of Little Flowers School, Nalbari has been placed in the second position.