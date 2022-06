MUMBAI: The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs on Monday, strengthened the security for actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father.

The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'Threat letter' to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.