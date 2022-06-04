Netizens call deo ad promoting gangrape joke pathetic & appalling

CHENNAI: Two advertisements by a deodorant brand have been facing severe backlash by netizens and government officials as it promotes gang rape jokes.

One of the ad shows a couple sitting on a bed when four more boys enter the room. One boy asks, "Shot mara lagta hai!" (Looks like you've hit the shot) and the boy sitting on the bed says, "Ha, mara na" (Yes, I have). Another boy among the four says "Ab hamari bari" (Now, it's our turn) and moves toward the girl. Following this, the girl appears to be shocked and uncomfortable with the series of events. Thereafter, the boy picks up a bottle of body spray and the girl looks visibly relieved as she just got saved from getting gang raped!

In another advertisement of the same brand, four boys are seen stalking a girl in a grocery store. They have a conversation while standing right behind her, "Hum char, aur ye ek! Shot kaun lega!" ( We are four and shot is one. Who will take it). It is shown in the advertisement that the conversation between the boys scares the girl. Again, similarly, the boy then picks up a bottle of the body spray and the girl heaves a huge sigh of relief.