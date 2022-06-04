Amit Shah meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Chandigarh

The same day, a BJP leader from Punjab approached the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the killing of Moose Wala.

Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

On Thursday, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will restore the security cover to all 424 people from June 7 which was withdrawn temporarily for the Amritsar Ghalughara event.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.