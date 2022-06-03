National

Man's body found hanging in JNU campus

Meanwhile, a Crime Team and Forensic Team of Delhi Police were also called to examine the spot.
Representative Image
IANS

NEW DELHI: A body of an unidentified man, appearing to be aged around 40-45 years, was found hanging in the jungle area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here on Friday, police said.

According to the official, a PCR call was received at around 6.30 p.m. after which the police staff rushed to the spot.

“The body is yet to be identified,” DCP, Southwest, Manoj C. said.

“An inquest proceeding has been initiated,” the DCP added.

